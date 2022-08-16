Skips Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'At Home'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues skipped the 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as part of 76th Independence Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Monday.According to sources, the Chief Minister skipped the programme in the last minute. The Governor had waited for 20 minutes for the arrival of the Chief Minister even as guests were left wondering why there was a delay in the programme as the invitation mentioned 7 pm as the scheduled time for the reception.

According to the Governor, the CMO had informed that the Chief Minister would arrive at 7 pm but after that there was no further communication from the CMO. She said she does not know the reason why CM did not come. Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan were among the prominent guests. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Additional DG Anjani Kumar were among the officials who were present at the programme. The Governor greeted the people and interacted with some of them by visiting the places where they were seated.

BJP leaders D Arvind, M Raghunandan Rao, N Ramchander Rao, party's chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS leader L Ramana, Kinnera Artist D Moughlaiah and others were present.