Sky foundation honours press photographers on World Photographers Day

One word questions thousand people, but one picture changes the thoughts of crores of people and creates a reaction in everyone.

On the occasion of World Photographers Day, under the auspices of Sky Foundation, photographers in the field of press were honoured and presented certificates and memos.





The awardees were Srinivas Setty senior photojournalist (The Hans India Paper), who always think in various ways from a social point of view, work hard and perform the duties with patience.















The photographers thanked the Sky Foundation for recognising them. President Dr. Y. Sanjiva Kumar, Vice President O. Pavani, members Deepti Chandana, Harish Kumar, Ifran etc. participated.



