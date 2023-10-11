Social Media War begins on T Polls

The war on Social Media has begun. Now it is going to be comments, counter comments and verbal attack, memes and what not? People will see creativity at its best and worst from now onwards.

The BRS which is ahead in poll campaign has started the social media war with a tweet by Dasoju Sravan, the BRS leader and spokesperson.

It says....BEWARE of #RevanthPe…The future of the Telangana could be at risk…

What a fall for #Telangana Congress???

Shamefully, once an Ideological Party is now in the clutches of a ruffian, who only knows politics as means of making money and a commercial business.

This blatant practice of selling party tickets is unprecedented in Indian political history.

It is alarming that if their own MLA aspirants are being exploited and looted by selling MLA tickets, it raises questions about the potential consequences for Telangana if they were to, by any remote chance, attain power.

BEWARE of #RevanthPe…The future of the Telangana could be at risk…

BEWARE of #RevanthPe…The future of the Telangana could be at risk…



What a fall for #Telangana Congress???

Shamefully, once an Ideological Party is now in the clutches of a ruffian, who only knows politics as means of making money and a commercial business.



This blatant… pic.twitter.com/OFaYX87V5i — Prof Dasoju Srravan (@sravandasoju) October 11, 2023



