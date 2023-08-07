Sonia expresses condolences to Gaddar’s wife

Hyderabad: While expressing ‘heartfelt’ condolences over the death of Gaddar, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi described him as the person who played a pivotal role in using art and culture as a means of expression to bring attention to the struggles of the marginalised and oppressed in society.



In a letter addressed to Vimala Rao, Gaddar’s wife she said that she was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of your beloved husband. “His dedication to raising awareness about people’s issues through his music and his unwavering commitment to his beliefs and ideals was evident throughout his life’s journey,” she said.

“Your support and strength were instrumental in his endeavours and his legacy will undoubtedly live on through you and your children. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this profound loss,” she added.

Maoists recall his 40-years of service

Meanwhile, a letter under circulation purportedly of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) described his death as an incident which pushed the people of the entire State in grief and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family. Signed by official spokesperson Jagan, the letter recalled his services from 1972, including as part of Jana Natya Mandali. He continued in the party officially for almost 15-years following his bid on life in 1997. “After his resignation officially in 2012 he chose his political career in ‘bourgeoise parliamentary path’,” it says.



