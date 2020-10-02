In yet another kind gesture, actor Sonusood assured to provide Rs 20 lakh medical financial aid to a six-year-old Telangana boy.

Harshavardhan, a native of Perumandla of Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district is suffering from a liver ailment. The boy's parents on Thursday met Sonusood at his residence in Hyderabad and explained that it would cost Rs 20 lakh medical treatment for their son.

Deeply moved by the health condition of the boy, the actor assured to bear the medical bills of Harshavardhan.

Nagaraju and Lakshmi said that their son is suffering from liver disease since he was born and needs liver transplantation. The couple who could not afford the cost of the treatment decided to seek help from the actor.

On learning that Sonusood was in the city for a film shooting, the couple along with their son met him and explained the health condition of their son. The family thanked the actor after he promised to give a new life to Harshvardhan.