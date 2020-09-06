Soon enjoy boating & food at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Corporation would be bringing up a modern restaurant and also a boating facility at the Durgam Cheruvu after the inauguration of the suspension bridge.

While inspecting the suspension bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud said that the government would open a restaurant and also a boating facility at the lake once the bridge gets inaugurated for the benefit of tourists coming to the spot.

The Minister asked Tourism Corporation officials to prepare an action plan to provide daylong recreational activities to the visitors. After the bridge gets inaugurated, necessary programmes would be taken up by the Tourism department keeping in mind the needs of the tourists.

Since there is a ban on the travel of international tourists, the Minister urged the domestic tourists to visit the tourist places in the State. He said that the government is taking steps for providing facilities to tourists following the Covid19 guidelines.

The Minister the State has many tourists spots including Kaleshwaram project site and the banks of Krishna and Godavari rivers. In addition, there are many spiritual tourism spots like like Yadadri, Vemulawada and Manyamkonda temples.