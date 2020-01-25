South Central Railway chief Gajanan Mallya inspects carriage workshop in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, undertook the annual inspection of the Carriage Work Shop (CWS), Lallaguda, on Thursday. He inspected all the maintenance and repair shops at the Workshop. J K Jain, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, N S R Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, and B Murali Krishna, Chief Workshop Manager accompanied and briefed him on the modernization plan of the Workshop.

The officials elaborated about pre-Inspection shop which is under construction. The General Manager inspected wheel shop, air brake shop, Utkrisht coaches at new paint shop and spring shop. He also inspected safety equipment available, newly constructed portable green toilet for the use of women employees and planted saplings on the premises towards green initiatives.

During the course of inspection, Mallya inaugurated several modern and advanced workstations, equipment, machinery such as LHB work station, dynamic wheel balancing machine, shock absorber testing machine, airbrake sub-stores, new trimming shop, optical emission spectrometer etc. Murali Krishna gave a Powerpoint presentation on the achievements of workshop on the occasion.