South Central Railway fast-tracks digitalisation

Hyderabad: The number of digital files in the various offices of the zone on NIC e-office platform, implemented by RailTel, has doubled in the past five months i.e., April to August 2020. Before lockdown the number of e-files generated by SCR was 48,790 and at the end of August, the number of e files created by users of SCR has increased to 1,05,505. The numbers of e-receipts generated by users of SCR have also doubled during this period. As much as 564 new users were added into e-office platform in the past four months to ease out the work.

South Central Railway (SCR) is on fast track in adapting paperless office culture with usage of digital filing. This would not only save operational costs but also reduce the carbon footprint. Due to availability of e-office, a majority of file work in the zone was being carried out smoothly without physical presence in offices which was a boon in times of crisis. RailTel has also provided Virtual Private Network connections to Railway officials for enabling them to process the file works remotely. Quick disposal of files and systematic, timely monitoring of pending files were some of the other immediate advantage of NIC e-office. Railway officials have also been provided with rigorous training by RailTel teams to handle e-office platform efficiently, training videos were uploaded on YouTube so that the users can get a grip on the usage of e-office. The officials and staff have been advised to give up the habit of using manual file system and for smooth and hassle-free working in e-office module, a helpdesk has been setup to assist the users in case of any trouble in using the system.

RailTel Corporation of India is one of the largest neutral telecom services providers in the country and is implementing the NIC e-office suite for Indian Railways in a phased manner. All over IR, currently there are 1,10,652 users in 106 units of Indian Railways and by end of August, a total number of 23,17,724 e-receipts and 6,82,713 e-files had been created.