South Central Railway holds meeting with various stakeholders in Secunderabad
Secunderabad: The South Central Railway conducted a meeting with advertising agencies, Railway freight customers (Cement companies, Fertilizer companies) and Cab/Bike Aggregators to discuss various modalities to improve the Non-Fare Revenue (Revenue generated from Non-Conventional sources) on Thursday at Rail Nilayam

Indian Railways is now focussing much in generating revenue from Non-Conventional sources like display of advertisements on Railway Rolling Stock, exploring the land bank, tapping the areas with potential for revenue generation. In this direction, stress is more on Non-Fare Revenue and various policies and initiatives were introduced for enhancing revenue. The meeting was convened to emphasize on the potential areas like advertising the products on freight wagons, locomotives/trains, railway estates and circulating areas of railway stations, allotment of parking space for App based cab/bike/scooters on railway station premises.

