South Central Railway to run a special train from Secunderabad to Vijayawada for two days

The south-central railway has decided to run Secunderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express will for two days between Secunderabad and Vijayawada in view of passenger congestion.



This special train (07567) will leave Secunderabad at 8.45 am on October 17 and 18 and reach Vijayawada at 3 pm the next day and the train with Train No. 07568 will leave Vijayawada at 3.55 pm and reach Secunderabad at 10 pm.

The train halts at Moulali, Cherlapally, Bibinagar, Ramannapeta, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli and Guntur stations. There is also a special train between Kachiguda-Kurnool and Kurnool-Kachiguda.

As the Dussehra holidays are over and the people from Vijayawada would move to their workplace, the south central railway has started a special train for a couple of days.