South India Shopping Mall 36th outlet opens

Kothagudem: South India Shopping Mall announced the opening of its 36th showroom in Kothagudem. This new addition aims to meet the dynamic shopping needs and lifestyle choices of the local community, offering a comprehensive selection of textiles for the entire family at competitive prices, ensuring a memorable shopping experience.

The showroom was inaugurated by Kunnamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLA, Kothagudem. The event was attended by Seetha Mahalakshmi, Chairman, Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, K Chandra Sekhar Rao, ex ZP Chairman, Banoth Govindu, ex Surpanch, Vidhyanagar, and others. Well-known actresses Neha Shetty and Payal Rajput added glamour to the occasion by lighting the inaugural lamp.

Speaking to the media, Suresh Seerna, Director of South India Shopping Mall, expressed his sincere thanks to the all dignitary invitees who made this event a grand success. He highlighted the mall’s commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience. Abhinay, another director, emphasized the unique Pattu section which features a variety of sarees, including Kanchi, Dharmavaram, Arani, Uppada, Pochampalli, and Gadwal. Rakesh, Director of South India Shopping Mall, announced that the new Kothagudem showroom is one of the largest and most modern fashion stores in Andhra Pradesh, offering a wide range of men’s wear, including ethnic and branded options. To celebrate the opening, special offers are available for the festive and upcoming wedding season sales.