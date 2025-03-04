South India will not lose Lok Sabha seats in delimitation, says MP Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP K. Laxman said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an assurance that South India will not lose a single Lok Sabha seat in the delimitation process.

The Rajya Sabha MP told media persons here that after the general census, delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies would be taken up and the reservation for women would be finalised.

Laxman said the population in Telugu states has come down compared to 2011. Though population in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has come down, the number of Parliamentary seats in these states will not come down.

The BJP leader pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act proposed increasing the Assembly seats in Telangana to 153.

Laxman also denied that there was any talk of appointing a leader from South India as the National President of the BJP.

The MP said the party has already announced party presidents for 11 states and soon presidents for other states would also be appointed.

Laxman alleged that the government of Telangana was trying to mislead the Centre over the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and asked the Congress whether it was undertaking RRR for real estate business.

He accused the Congress of repeating the mistakes of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

He alleged that BRS leaders tried to reap benefits with RRR alignment. He said before coming to power Congress leaders had promised to rectify the mistakes of the BRS government but after coming to power they forgot the promises.

The Rajya Sabha member said if 10 per cent Muslims were not included in the list of Backward Classes, the proposal by the Telangana government to enhance reservations for Backward Classes would be accepted.

He alleged that the caste survey conducted in Telangana was full of inaccuracies. He also remarked that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has not satisfied anyone by conducting the caste survey.

Laxman also stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was worried over the growing strength of the BJP in the state.

He said changing the chief minister was an internal matter of the Congress party but they wish him to remain the CM for the remaining four years.