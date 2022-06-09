Southwest Monsoon delayed to hit Telangana on June 12, says Hyderabad Meteorological Dept

The entry of southwest monsoon into Telangana is likely to be further delayed. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, the monsoon has slowed down due to weak sea winds in Arabia and the Bay of Bengal. It is said that the moisture in the oceans does not come to the land due to lack of winds and opined that the winds are likely to intensify in two to three days thus giving a way to the monsoon to enter into Telangana.



The southwest monsoon is likely to enter Telangana by June 12. Meanwhile, the temperatures have rised in the state as the arrival of the southwest monsoon is further delayed. Daytime temperatures in 22 districts were above 40 degrees on Wednesday followed by 39 degrees in five districts, 38 degrees in three districts and above 38 degrees in two districts. The highest daytime temperature was recorded at 45.2 degrees in Jainath, Adilabad district.



The state on Thursday warned of hailstorms in Adilabad, Komurambheem, Asifabad and Mancherial districts. In the last 24 hours in the state, light rain fell in 16 districts. Narayanpet district received the highest rainfall of 3.80 cm and Mogalamadka 2.98 cm.