  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SP condoles dead constable’s family

SP condoles dead constable’s family
x
Highlights

District SP Rakshitha K Murthy condoled the family of the head constable, who died recently while on duty.

Wanaparthy: District SP Rakshitha K Murthy condoled the family of the head constable, who died recently while on duty.

K Anand (HC no 1918) died of heart attack on Sunday while serving at DCRB Division of Wanaparthy District Police Office near Old Bazar Pochamma Temple.

On Monday, the SP along with officials from the department called upon his family. The SP gave Rs 20,000 towards the funeral expenses, offering condolences to his wife Ratna Mala. She assured Mala of supporting her in all ways.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X