SP condoles dead constable’s family

Wanaparthy: District SP Rakshitha K Murthy condoled the family of the head constable, who died recently while on duty.

K Anand (HC no 1918) died of heart attack on Sunday while serving at DCRB Division of Wanaparthy District Police Office near Old Bazar Pochamma Temple.

On Monday, the SP along with officials from the department called upon his family. The SP gave Rs 20,000 towards the funeral expenses, offering condolences to his wife Ratna Mala. She assured Mala of supporting her in all ways.