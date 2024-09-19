  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SP condoles death of woman cop

SP condoles death of woman cop
x
Highlights

Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T Srinivas Rao expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230)

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T Srinivas Rao expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar on Wednesday.

Sravani was diligently performing her reception duties at the police station, Rao noted and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said her death was a great loss the district police force.

He assured the bereaved family that the police department would stand by them and provide all support and assistance to them in this difficult time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick