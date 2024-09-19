Live
- HC extends deadline for installing HSRP number plates for the 4th time
- India becomes 6th largest market in global MSCI IMI index, surpasses China
- Regional Ring Road Alignment Sparks Controversy Over Land Deals
- RG Kar: CBI summons CPI(M) leader who interacted with victim’s parents on August 9
- Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault, Faces POCSO Charges
- Muralidhar takes charge as Tirupati Task Force DSP
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
Just In
SP condoles death of woman cop
Highlights
Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T Srinivas Rao expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230)
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T Srinivas Rao expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar on Wednesday.
Sravani was diligently performing her reception duties at the police station, Rao noted and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said her death was a great loss the district police force.
He assured the bereaved family that the police department would stand by them and provide all support and assistance to them in this difficult time.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS