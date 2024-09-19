SP condoles death of woman cop

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP T Srinivas Rao expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar on Wednesday.

Sravani was diligently performing her reception duties at the police station, Rao noted and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said her death was a great loss the district police force.

He assured the bereaved family that the police department would stand by them and provide all support and assistance to them in this difficult time.