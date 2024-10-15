SP Conducts Annual Inspection at Gadwal Rural Police Station: Emphasizes Crime Prevention and Public Service

Gadwal: As part of the annual inspections, the District SP, Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, visited and inspected Gadwal Rural Police Station today. During the inspection, the SP reviewed the station records and the surrounding areas of the police station. He held a face-to-face interaction with the police officers and staff, inquiring if they had any issues and encouraged them to bring any service-related problems to his attention.

The SP advised the police officers and staff to perform their duties with dedication and compete in the execution of their responsibilities. He mentioned that rewards and awards would be given monthly to those showing dedication in their work. The SP also emphasized that all personnel should perform the duties assigned to them with responsibility, asking about their work and the tasks they handle.

He suggested that officers and staff should focus on vertical responsibilities to serve the public effectively, being available at all times to address public issues. The SP stressed the importance of treating people and complainants with respect and ensuring equal services are provided to all who visit the police station.

Furthermore, the SP instructed all officers and staff to stay within the district jurisdiction during duty hours and encouraged them to spend quality time with their families when possible. He also advised the staff to maintain their health through regular exercise, yoga, meditation, and walking. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a neat turnout, discipline, punctuality, and leadership qualities.

During his inspection, the SP reviewed the 5S implementation at the police station, ensuring that files were organized properly. He examined the comparative statement of cases registered over the past three years and reviewed under-investigation CD files and pending trial CD files, especially in serious cases.

The SP directed officers to maintain constant surveillance on rowdies, habitual offenders, suspects, and anti-social elements, monitoring their movements closely. He also instructed night patrol officers to check on known offenders and ensure their activities were tracked. The SP emphasized the need for role clarity and goal clarity among the staff to better serve the public and reduce crime rates.

He further instructed the staff to update the CCTNS system daily, ensuring that every FIR, CDF, Part-1, Part-2 remand CD, charge sheet, and court disposal was entered online daily. The SP urged the staff to work in coordination to reduce the crime rate and ensure quality investigations in every case to increase conviction rates.

The SP stressed the importance of proactive policing and encouraged officers to gather comprehensive information about villages. He directed the staff to visit villages two to three times a week to understand the issues faced by the public and prevent crimes before they occur.

Additionally, the SP highlighted the need to raise public awareness about cybercrimes and drug abuse, as well as the negative consequences of child marriages. He instructed the officers to keep a close watch on both old and new offenders in the villages and to inform the relevant authorities of any potential criminal activities.

The event was attended by DSP Mr. Satyanarayana, Gadwal In-charge CI Nageshwar Reddy, SI Srikanth, PSIs Venkatesh, Swathi, and other police personnel.