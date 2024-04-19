SP Gaikwad inspected the Telangana Amarnath Saleswaram Jatara yatra arrangements

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the arrangements of Telangana Amarnath Saleswaram Jatra held every year in Nallamala forests of Nagar Kurnool district.

Saleswaram Jatara will be held for three days from 22nd to 24th of this month. Lakhs of devotees flock to the Saleswaram fair.

District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath gave suggestions to the police officials after reviewing the security arrangements regarding the fair. It is advised to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents from happening to the devotees without causing any inconvenience. In this program, Atchampet DSP Srinivas, Atchampet CI Ravinder, Amrabad CI Shankar, Lingala SI Jagan and others inspected the arrangements in the forest along with SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.