SP remembers services of martyred police officers

Nagarkurnool: The sacrifices and services of police martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation and the protection of people would remain unforgettable, said district SP Dr Sangram Singh G Patil. Police Commemoration Day was observed solemnly at the Nagarkurnool District Police Parade Grounds on Wednesday. The SP, who attended as the chief guest, hoisted the national flag and paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial. Later, a rally was organised from the police parade grounds to Ambedkar Chowrasta in honour of the martyrs.

The SP said October 21 is observed every year as Police Commemoration Day to remember police officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He recalled that 10 Indian police personnel were killed in a Chinese attack in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh on October 21, 1959. He said police personnel continued to serve the public by maintaining law and order, preventing crime, combating terrorism and assisting people during disasters. Their courage and sacrifices remained an inspiration to everyone, he added. Recalling the sacrifices of police personnel in the erstwhile united district, the SP referred to the tragic incident at Somasila on November 14, 1993, in which nine police personnel lost their lives at the hands of Maoists. He assured that the Nagarkurnool district Police department would always stand by the families of the martyrs. Providing better and safer services to the public would be the true tribute to their sacrifices, he said.

Additional SP N. Venkateshwarlu, family members of the martyrs, DSPs, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Armed Reserve personnel and Police Welfare Association president Chinnu Naik participated in the programme.