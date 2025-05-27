SP T. Srinivasa Rao Ensures Swift Action on Public Grievances in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In a move to ensure justice and maintain law and order in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has directed police officials to take appropriate legal action on complaints received at police stations and ensure justice for the complainants.

On Monday, during the Public Grievance Day (Praja Vani), the SP personally reviewed 16 petitions submitted by citizens from various parts of the district at the District Police Office. In the presence of the Deputy SP and Circle Inspectors, he examined each petition, interacted with the complainants to understand their issues in detail, and issued necessary instructions for legal redressal.

SP Srinivasa Rao emphasized that no delay or negligence should be shown in addressing the complaints. He instructed the officials to take immediate and lawful action, and also to ensure that the progress of the investigation or action taken is regularly communicated to the complainants.

The nature of the complaints received today is as follows:

Disputes and altercations: 06 complaints

Land disputes: 05 complaints

Domestic disputes: 01 complaint

Crop damage due to pigs in the village: 01 complaint

Miscellaneous issues: 03 complaints

The SP reiterated that the police department is committed to resolving public grievances in a transparent, lawful, and timely manner, and encouraged citizens to approach the police with any issues affecting their safety and peace.