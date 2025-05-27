Live
- Monsoon blues: Mayor rolls out drive to collect discarded items
- Gearing up for monsoon: Damodar calls for advanced disease surveillance
- Bonalu festivities to kick off with gaiety from Golconda on June 26
- Mega show of strength in YSRCP’s citadel to endorse people’s faith in TDP govt
- 3-day residential training for MEOs begins in State
- NDA govt burdened people with Rs 784 cr house tax: CPM
- ACB notice to KTR politically motivated, avers Kavitha
- Minister Seethakka lauds transgender traffic assistants
- Wow! Sarkari teacher on YouTube helps students crack tough problems with ease
- MSMEs are key to leading green mission: Manjhi
SP T. Srinivasa Rao Ensures Swift Action on Public Grievances in Jogulamba Gadwal
In a move to ensure justice and maintain law and order in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS
Gadwal: In a move to ensure justice and maintain law and order in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has directed police officials to take appropriate legal action on complaints received at police stations and ensure justice for the complainants.
On Monday, during the Public Grievance Day (Praja Vani), the SP personally reviewed 16 petitions submitted by citizens from various parts of the district at the District Police Office. In the presence of the Deputy SP and Circle Inspectors, he examined each petition, interacted with the complainants to understand their issues in detail, and issued necessary instructions for legal redressal.
SP Srinivasa Rao emphasized that no delay or negligence should be shown in addressing the complaints. He instructed the officials to take immediate and lawful action, and also to ensure that the progress of the investigation or action taken is regularly communicated to the complainants.
The nature of the complaints received today is as follows:
Disputes and altercations: 06 complaints
Land disputes: 05 complaints
Domestic disputes: 01 complaint
Crop damage due to pigs in the village: 01 complaint
Miscellaneous issues: 03 complaints
The SP reiterated that the police department is committed to resolving public grievances in a transparent, lawful, and timely manner, and encouraged citizens to approach the police with any issues affecting their safety and peace.