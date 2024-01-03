SP unveils The Hans India calendar

Nalgonda: The Hans India’s new year calendar for 2024 was unveiled by District SP Chandana Deepthi on Tuesday, during which she lauded the unbiased nature of the print newspaper. The event took place in her chamber at the district police office in Nalgonda.

As part of the programme, SP Deepthi, a regular reader of The Hans India since her tenure in Tandur of RR district, cut the cake. She commended The Hans India for its tradition of being the voice of the people and urged the organisation to continue its commitment to reporting factual information in the future.

Addressing the audience, she stated, “Newspapers play a vital role in shaping public opinion. It is essential to uphold the responsibility of being the mouthpiece of the people and ensure that the information presented is based on genuine facts.”

During the event, the SP stressed the significance of maintaining genuine news and highlighted the pivotal role of newspapers in winning the hearts of the people through credible reporting.

Several key figures from the Erstwhile Nalgonda district participated in the event, including Staff Reporter Deekonda Ravi Shankar, Circulation Officer Ganta Srinivas, ADVT Incharge Gandha Malla Murali, and Lensman Muccharla Srinivas.