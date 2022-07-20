Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inspects CC road works in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inspected the CC road which is being constructed by using new technology, from Kamareddy main road to Borlo village in Bansuvada mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the CC road is being constructed as a cost of Rs 65 lakh.

Srinivar Reddy asked not to drive cage wheel tractors on the roads. He said that if a cage wheel tractor is not driven on the road, the road will not break even for a hundred years.

The Speaker reminded that during the construction of Nizamsagar canal in 1930s, there was a camp of the irrigation department in Borlam and for that purpose this road was constructed. Srinivasa Reddy said that this road will be convenient for the people of Borlam to come to Bansuvada now. This CC is paving the road with new technology.

The speaker said that the State government has R&B, Panchayat Raj and municipal roads but this is the irrigation department's own road. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to build roads and it is the responsibility of the people to maintain them. Pocharam also inspected the newly constructed CC road from Bansuwada Gramin mandal Borlam camp to Bansuwada-Gandhari R&B road. Local public representatives and Irrigation department officials accompanied the Speaker.