Special Action Plan for Re-enrolling Dropout Students into Schools as per the District Collector's Orders
Dr. Priyanka, District Employment Officer/Special Officer for Gattu Mandal.
Gadwal: Dr. Priyanka, District Employment Officer/Special Officer for Gattu Mandal.
On Saturday, following the honorable District Collector's orders, special teams for "Dropout Students & Child Labor" were formed to address the issue of increasing student absenteeism in the Gattu and KT Doddi mandals, where many students are working in cotton seed fields. These teams, under the supervision of Dr. Priyanka, District Employment Officer/Special Officer for Gattu Mandal, visited the cotton fields of ZPHS Alur to motivate parents to send their children back to school.
In a Parents-Teachers meeting held at ZPHS Alur, the District Employment Officer, Tahsildar, MPDO, MEO, and other officials participated, offering career guidance and motivation classes for both parents and students, focusing on the children's future. The officials also joined the students for a communal meal, further encouraging school attendance.
Tahsildar Saritha Rani, MPDO Chennayya, MEO Narasimha, GHM Nagaraju, NITI Aayog Coordinator Afzal, and DWO Supervisor were among those who attended the event.
In KT Doddi mandal, at ZPHS Kondapur, 21 dropout students were identified and motivated to return to classes, as reported by MEO G. Suresh.
District Coordinator Hampayya, MNO Venkateshwar Rao, MPHS HM Muralidhar, teachers, and MV Foundation members participated in this initiative.