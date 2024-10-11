Live
- "District Additional Collector Distributes Bonuses and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra".
- "State-Level Photography and Short Film Competitions Announced by Gadwal Police for Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day".
- Air India Express flight that faced technical snag lands safely in Tirchy airport
- Mathangi Media Announces Production No 1
- District Collector B.M. Santosh Releases Poster to Raise Awareness on Child Rights Protection
- Special Committees to Oversee Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation: District Collector B. M. Santosh
- Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam Concludes with Teppotsavam Preview
- Calcutta High Court grants bail to all 9 arrested for raising 'Justice for RG Kar' slogan at Puja Pandal
- Odisha CM visits Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar; greets people
- Empowering girls our vision for a brighter future: Annapurna Devi
Just In
Special Committees to Oversee Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation: District Collector B. M. Santosh
Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed the formation of special committees at the village panchayat and municipal ward levels for the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed the formation of special committees at the village panchayat and municipal ward levels for the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The Collector emphasized this during a meeting held on Friday at the Collector's camp office to review the progress of the Indiramma housing works.
He stated that these committees should include members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), particularly women, as well as representatives from SC, ST, and BC communities. The role of these committees will be to raise awareness among the local population about the housing scheme and to provide necessary assistance to beneficiaries during the construction of their homes. The committees will also be responsible for identifying and addressing any issues or mistakes in the construction process.
Additional District Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao were present at the meeting.