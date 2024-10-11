Special Committees to Oversee Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation: District Collector B. M. Santosh

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed the formation of special committees at the village panchayat and municipal ward levels for the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The Collector emphasized this during a meeting held on Friday at the Collector's camp office to review the progress of the Indiramma housing works.



He stated that these committees should include members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), particularly women, as well as representatives from SC, ST, and BC communities. The role of these committees will be to raise awareness among the local population about the housing scheme and to provide necessary assistance to beneficiaries during the construction of their homes. The committees will also be responsible for identifying and addressing any issues or mistakes in the construction process.

Additional District Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao were present at the meeting.