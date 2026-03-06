Special observer for Pondy Assembly elections

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar as a Special Observer for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections with immediate effect.

Prabhakar will serve alongside Dinesh Gundu Rao in this crucial electoral role. General secretary KC Venugopal announced these appointments on Thursday, highlighting the party’s strategic focus on the forthcoming polls to strengthen its organisational reach and influence in the region.