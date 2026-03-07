India close to ending Maoism: Shah

Paradip: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Odisha will soon join the league of developed States in the country and become the richest province by optimally using its natural resources. After inaugurating a sulphuric acid plant of IFFCO here, he claimed that the BJP government will usher in development in Odisha, which “remained neglected” during the previous regimes. “There is so much wealth beneath the soil of Odisha, but the people of the State are poor. The natural resources like minerals and vast coastline will make Odisha India’s richest State,” Shah said. Addressing a public meeting here, he said, “I have come to Odisha today to assure you that, under the leadership of the double-engine government that you have formed, Odisha will soon join the league of developed States.” The term “double-engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a State.

Without naming anyone, Shah thanked the people of Odisha for making the State free from the influence of individuals from other States. “You have given an absolute majority to the BJP. Now, the double-engine government will bring change in the State that remained neglected even after having a lot of potential,” Shah said. While stressing the cooperative movement in the country, Shah said, “Just like in Gujarat, the BJP government will promote the dairy industry in Odisha, which will boost the rural economy and empower women.” Shah also launched several projects related to the cooperative sector, dairy development, which, he said, would boost farmers’ income and the rural economy.