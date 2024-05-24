  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Special Rudrabhishekah Pooja of Ujjain President to Lord Shiva in Vaddeman

Special Rudrabhishekah Pooja of Ujjain President to Lord Shiva in Vaddeman
x
Highlights

Special Rudrabhisheka Puja was performed by Ujjain President at Shaniswara Temple in Vaddeman village under Bijinepalli Mandal on Vaisakha Shukla Padyame of Krodinama year.

Nagarkurnool: Special Rudrabhisheka Puja was performed by Ujjain President at Shaniswara Temple in Vaddeman village under Bijinepalli Mandal on Vaisakha Shukla Padyame of Krodinama year. Rudrabhishekam was conducted in a grand manner under the direction of Sri Sri Sri Siddhi Linga Rajadesi Kendra Shivacharya Bhagwatpadu Mahaswamy temple chief priests Gavva Matam Vishwanatha Sastri and Sri Sailam Devasthan sub-chief priests Gavva Mataam Srisailam to Lord Brahma Sutra of Ujjain .

He was explained to him in Kannada and Maratha about the uniqueness of the temple. He said that the construction of this temple was done in this area under the leadership of Gona Buddha Reddy Gona Ganna Reddy and since then till today all kinds of pujas are being done regularly from Sandhya period to Pradosha period. A large number of devotees participated in this program including temple priests Gavvamatam Bhumaiya Shanti Kumar Sankaraiah, temple chairman Gopala Rao committee members.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X