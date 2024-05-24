Special Rudrabhishekah Pooja of Ujjain President to Lord Shiva in Vaddeman

Nagarkurnool: Special Rudrabhisheka Puja was performed by Ujjain President at Shaniswara Temple in Vaddeman village under Bijinepalli Mandal on Vaisakha Shukla Padyame of Krodinama year. Rudrabhishekam was conducted in a grand manner under the direction of Sri Sri Sri Siddhi Linga Rajadesi Kendra Shivacharya Bhagwatpadu Mahaswamy temple chief priests Gavva Matam Vishwanatha Sastri and Sri Sailam Devasthan sub-chief priests Gavva Mataam Srisailam to Lord Brahma Sutra of Ujjain .

He was explained to him in Kannada and Maratha about the uniqueness of the temple. He said that the construction of this temple was done in this area under the leadership of Gona Buddha Reddy Gona Ganna Reddy and since then till today all kinds of pujas are being done regularly from Sandhya period to Pradosha period. A large number of devotees participated in this program including temple priests Gavvamatam Bhumaiya Shanti Kumar Sankaraiah, temple chairman Gopala Rao committee members.