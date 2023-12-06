Speculations surround IT minister appointment

Nalgonda: With the victory of the Congress party in the recent state Assembly elections in Nalgonda, discussions are rife among the tech-savvy population regarding the potential appointment of the Information Technology (IT) minister. Increased employment opportunities in the BRS government over the last decade have heightened interest among the youth in the district, especially software engineers.

In anticipation of the upcoming cabinet formation, the eyes of the software engineers are keenly focused on who will be their Concerned IT minister. There are concerns and doubts raised by some IT professionals regarding the Congress government’s handling of the IT department and their potential growth over the next five years.

The dynamic role played by IT minister KTR in the BRS government, particularly in establishing IT towers not only in the state capital Hyderabad but also in tier-two cities like Nalgonda and Suryapet, has garnered widespread appreciation.

In discussions with The Hans India, several software techies shared their opinions, suggesting the names of two eligible MLAs for the coveted position. N Padmavathi of Kodad, a two-time MLA with an engineering background and Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy of Nagarjuna Sagar, a first-time MLA known for his engineering credentials, good communication skills, and proficiency in English.

Reflecting on the history of Congress governments in united Andhra Pradesh, previous IT portfolios were held by senior leaders Ramreddy Damoder Reddy from Suryapet and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of Nalgonda. However, concerns were raised that the IT portfolio was often nominal and lacked funding for crucial initiatives like establishing IT towers in the region.

Considering these historical challenges, software professionals advise the Congress high command to prioritise the IT portfolio on par with other key ministries.

Shanthi Kumar, the owner of DMANZ software company with a branch in Nalgonda IT tower, emphasised the importance of successful governments extending cooperation to IT companies for local youth employment. The Nalgonda IT tower, with a seating capacity of 1700, is set to host 14 companies, potentially providing employment to about 3500 local youth.

Meanwhile, Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy has taken proactive steps, providing six months of software training to 500 eligible youth, aligning with agreements between software companies and the government. The completion of this training is expected by the end of December, and trained youth will observe the companies planning to establish their operations in the Suryapet IT tower.

NRI and software engineer Madava Reddy emphasised that the IT minister should be an engineering graduate with effective communication and negotiation skills, suggesting Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy as a suitable candidate. Another software engineer, Kunchapu Srinivas, recommended Padmavathi Uttam, an engineering graduate and two-time MLA from Kodad, as a strong contender for the IT minister post.