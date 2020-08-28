Speed up construction of Rythu Vedikas at Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with District collector K Shashanka inspected the construction works of Rythu Vedikas at Makhdumpur and Baddipally villages in Karimnagar constituency on Friday.



The Minister ordered the officials of concerned departments to speed up the works that were in the last stage and complete them as early as possible without compromising in quality so that the inauguration ceremony could be done on September 5. For discussing various issues related to crops and farmers and to give proper advice and suggestions so that the farmers can get maximum benefits, the government decided to construct Rythu Vedikas across the State, he said.

Minister Kamalakar also informed that scientists will explain the farmers about the new methods that should be adopted in the fields and precautions to be taken while cultivating the crops. All arrangements were made so that agriculture officials will be available round-the-clock to solve the issues farmers are facing with regards to crops, he said.

Rythu vedikas are being constructed with new methods and AEO chamber, soil testing centre, conference hall, toilets and drinking water facilities will be provided in the rythu vedikas. The agricultural scientists will give required suggestions from the rythu vedikas only, he added. Rythu vedikas will be highly helpful for the farmers, they can get all suggestions and methods to prevent the seasonal crop diseases from this venue only and information about which type of crops would be better suitable to grow in Kharif and Rabi seasons, said the Minister.

MPP Sri Latha, Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, RTA member Sripathi Rao, PACS president P Shyam Sundar Reddy, Sarpanch J Narasaiah, Co-option members Sabeer Pasha and Sharif, P Ravinder, Anji Reddy and Sampath Rao were present along with others.