Speed up railway works in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked the SCR officials to speed up several ongoing railway projects in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

He met South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Gajanan Mallya in Secunderabad on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to the official. The MP asked the SCR official to undertake new projects in the constituency.

Bandi Sanjay wanted to commence tender process for the recently sanctioned ROB at Karimnagar railway station level crossing (LC) gate number 18 in view of traffic congestion. A ROB should be sanctioned at LC gate number 29 in the wake of increasing train traffic on Karimnagar-Nizamabad section on which lakhs of vehicles would be passing through Gangadhar.

The SCR General Manager was asked to complete the ROB works at Uppal-Kamalapur level crossing as soon as possible as the sanctioned ROB construction work was progressing slowly. Motorists were facing severe difficulties at the level crossing due to increase in goods and passenger trains in Karimnagar section.

MP Sanjay urged Mallya to take immediate steps towards construction of Karimnagar-Kazipet bypass railway line. The project was crucial in Secunderabad division and it should be taken as a top priority as the survey work has already been completed.

Karimnagar, Jammikunta, Bijigiri Sharif and Uppal railway have to be beautified. Karimnagar-Hasanparthy railway line survey over Huzurabad was long overdue and asked for the GM's personal attention to include the project in the coming budget.

The meeting was attended by Railway Chief Engineers Vishwanath and Srinivas Reddy.