Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene

Hyderabad: The public near Tank Bund were frightened after a car caused chaos. On Sunday morning, the speeding vehicle lost control on Tank Bund, NTR Marg and rammed into the railing. However, a stroke of luck prevailed as the airbags opened, ensuring the occupants' escape without injuries. They fled the scene leaving the car on spot.



The accident severely crushed the car, leading to a fallen tree on the footpath. The police were informed and swiftly arrived at the location. With the assistance of a crane, the car was removed. Speeding is suspected to be the primary cause of the accident, and it is believed that the occupants may have been under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.