Live
- Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
Just In
Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
The police have reached the spot and removed the care for hassle-free traffic flow. A case has been registered and investigation is on
Hyderabad: The public near Tank Bund were frightened after a car caused chaos. On Sunday morning, the speeding vehicle lost control on Tank Bund, NTR Marg and rammed into the railing. However, a stroke of luck prevailed as the airbags opened, ensuring the occupants' escape without injuries. They fled the scene leaving the car on spot.
The accident severely crushed the car, leading to a fallen tree on the footpath. The police were informed and swiftly arrived at the location. With the assistance of a crane, the car was removed. Speeding is suspected to be the primary cause of the accident, and it is believed that the occupants may have been under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.