Special round of counselling for TG Ed CET-24 from today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Sunday announced that the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) special round of counselling for admissions into B Ed courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana will commence on October 7.

According to the TGCHE officials, the candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in Phase I and Phase II of counselling are required to register and submit scanned copies of the relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling. The candidates who have already registered and got the certificates successfully verified in Phase I and Phase II counselling can directly exercise the web options according to the schedule.

“Online registration and verification, online payment, along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification, will be on October 7.

Exercising web options- special round counselling is from October 7 to 8, and the edit option is on October 8. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website on October 11. Apart from this, candidates should report to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee receipts (if any) from October 11 to 14,” said senior officer, TGCHE.