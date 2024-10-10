SPM mgmt spreading false propaganda against lorry owners

Kagaz Nagar: President of Lorry Owners Welfare Association Venna Kishore Babu has accused that the management of Sirpur Paper Mill in Kagaj Nagar is spreading false propaganda against the local lorry owners and is conspiring not to give the rightful rights to the lorry owners.

In a press conference held in his office on Wednesday, he said that while they are ready to export paper load to all parts of the country, they are sending their lorries only for 14 stations in the country and using lorries outside the remaining 24 stations at low prices. They have made it clear that they have gone on strike because they have been demanding an increase in rent in line with the rising prices of diesel and lorry parts for the past few months, and they have stopped the lorries with paper loads in front of the association.

He appealed to the lorry operators to put their problems before the high officials of the government and to solve this problem through discussions. He alleged that the mill management is doing injustice to the local people, mill workers, local lorry owners and drivers.