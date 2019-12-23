Sports meet organised at school

Chevella: The annual sports meet was organised in Sri Satya Sai Grammar High School in Chevella mandal on Saturday in connection with its anniversary. Sarpanch Shailaja Agi Reddy was the chief guest.

While launching the events, Reddy observed that sports and games help in getting mental peace. She advised the students to excel in sports for getting recognition. Among those present were school director Nayudu, teacher Swaroop, Chevella Panchayat Ward Member Malgari Malla Reddy, teachers, local leaders Sunuganti Saikumar and Gandhi.