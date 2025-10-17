Sports should be a way of life, says Bandi Sanjay at Police Judo Championship

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that sports should be a lifestyle for every Indian. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster (2025–26) in Srinagar, on Friday, the minister emphasised that the Central Government is taking special steps to promote sports culture across all sectors, especially among youth, police, and paramilitary forces.

Held in the picturesque city of Srinagar, the nine-day national judo meet brought together police and paramilitary personnel from across India, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The event showcased top-tier talent in both men’s and women’s categories, with winners receiving accolades from the Union Minister himself.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalini Prabhat, Additional DGP Anand, Anurag Kumar, and officials from the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB).

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are creating wonderful opportunities for youth in sports.

Events like ‘Khelo India’ and the ‘Fit India Movement’ are part of our mission to make sports a national lifestyle.”

He lauded the infrastructure and organisation of the Judo Cluster, calling it a “world-class sporting experience” and praising the spirit of fair play and camaraderie displayed throughout the competitions. “Srinagar, with its rich cultural heritage and unity, is the perfect venue for such a celebration of sportsmanship,” he added.

The minister highlighted the Centre’s focused efforts to encourage police and paramilitary personnel to actively participate in sports. “These competitions are not just about medals—they build human relationships, foster unity, and strengthen the spirit of service,” he said.

He congratulated the organizing committee, referees, coaches, and volunteers who made the event a resounding success.