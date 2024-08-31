Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) said that it will conduct spot counselling for the remaining seats under convener quota in BTech Agriculture Engineering and BTech Food Technology courses at 10.30 am on September 2, 2024, at the Examination Centre, Rajendra Nagar.

University Registrar Dr P Raghurami Reddy said that candidates may visit the university website at https://www.pjtsau.edu.in for further details.