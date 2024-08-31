Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Just In
Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
Highlights
Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) said that it will conduct spot counselling for the remaining seats under convener quota in BTech Agriculture Engineering and BTech Food Technology courses at 10.30 am on September 2, 2024, at the Examination Centre, Rajendra Nagar.
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) said that it will conduct spot counselling for the remaining seats under convener quota in BTech Agriculture Engineering and BTech Food Technology courses at 10.30 am on September 2, 2024, at the Examination Centre, Rajendra Nagar.
University Registrar Dr P Raghurami Reddy said that candidates may visit the university website at https://www.pjtsau.edu.in for further details.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS