Spotted Moose strayed from the forest and came to the village
A spotted moose, a wild animal in Amrabad reserve tiger forest area of Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, entered a house in BK Tirumalapur village of the mandal from the forest on Thursday morning.
Forest Field Officer Aditya said that the villagers trapped the moose in that house and informed the forest officials. He said that as soon as we got the information, our rescue team reached Tirumalapur village, captured the spotted moose, treated it by the next veterinary officer and then took it in a recovery vehicle and left it back in the forest. The villagers thanked them for giving the information without causing any harm to the wild animals that came from the forest.
