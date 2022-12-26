Spurious liquor brewing den busted, main accused held in Cuttack

Hyderabad: Kondal Reddy alias Shiva Reddy, the main accused in spurious liquor brewing case who was absconding, was arrested by the Excise police. They also seized spurious liquor worth Rs 3 crore in the recent raids from his hideout in Cuttack in Odisha State. The sleuths also seized 20,000 litre spurious whisky worth Rs one crore.

The Ibrahimpet Excise police detected that a gang was brewing spurious liquor in Odisha and selling it in Telangana State on a different name. The police also seized spurious Telangana labels, articles, equipment and a large quantity of spurious liquor.

The Excise police, who already arrested several accused in the case, nabbed four absconding accused, including main accused Kondal Reddy and one Nageshwar Rao. All the accused were being interrogated in the Excise police station in Ibrahimpatnam. It is learnt that two more wanted accused were on the run.

The Excise police said the confidence tricksters supplied spurious liquor in the name of Telangana brand in Munugode during the recent by-election. The Excise officials raided the spurious liquor brewing dens in Odisha and destroyed them. The investigators were interrogating the accused to extract more information from them. The Ibrahimpatnam Excise police shifted the ailing Kondal Reddy to the government hospital for medical tests. On the advice of government doctors, the Ibrahimpatnam Excise police shifted kingpin Kondal Reddy to a private hospital for better medical treatment.