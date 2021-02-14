Sravan Dasoju demands restoration of Telangana BC Commission

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday demanded K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana State, to immediately restore Telangana BC Commission whose tenure was expired on October 26, 2019 to curtail the gross violations being taken place in across educational institutions, universities and in the government departments.



The senior Congress party leader further appealed to the Chief Minister that the BC Commission must be given the constitutional status in line with the neighboring state - Andhra Pradesh. Dr Sravan today in a letter to Chief Minister highlighted the gross injustice being done to the BCs in Telangana due to lack of a statutory body that can monitor, advise and enforce the prescribed rules regarding BC reservation in the State.

"Telangana is the only State in India which has not adopted the 123rd constitutional amendment bill 2017 and 102nd amendment 2018, through which the Government of India converted the National Commission for BCs as a constitutional body under the article 338B of the Indian constitution.

It appears that Telangana government deliberately did not provide the Constitutional Status to State BC Commission while the neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc, have directly adopted the aforesaid amendments and accorded the Constitutional Status to their state BC Commissions and extended complete empowerment to protect the constitutional rights of BCs in their respective states", Sravan criticised.