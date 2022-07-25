Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Trust extends help to flood-hit victims

Rangareddy: Extending a helping hand to the people of flood-affected areas in both Telugu States, the social service of the Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Trust is doing its best to help flood victims.

In the wake of the recent heavy rains and floods, the Vikasa Tarangini organisation on behalf of the Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Trust has undertaken a programme to distribute essential items. Rice, pulses, cooking oil and other essential items have been provided in the form of packages. On Monday, Sri Tridandi China Jeeyar Swami performed a special pooja for the vehicle that is being used to send essential goods to two Telugu States from the Muchintal Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami Trust.

The trust administrators said that they are sending essential items on behalf of the Vikasa Tarangini organisation to help the starving poor. They also requested everyone to cooperate to help the people who were affected due to the recent floods in Telugu States.