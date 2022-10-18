Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to be closed on October 25 due to solar eclipse

Yadagirigutta: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri will remain closed on October 25 due to solar eclipse. Temple EO Geeta Reddy informed in an official release.



She said that regular puja rituals will be completed before 8.50 am on that day. The solar eclipse will start at 4.59 pm and conclude by 6.28 pm. Hence the temple will be closed from 8.50 am on October 25 to 8 am on October 26. After cleansing ritual, temple will be opened for devotees at 10 am.



The EO said that daily puja programmes were cancelled due to the eclipse.