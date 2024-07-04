Sridhar Babu orders for audit of planted saplings

Peddapalli : IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that measures should be taken to preserve every sapling planted in the district under the Vana Mahotsavam programme.

The Minister along with additional Collector of Local Bodies J. Arunasri, Peddapalli MLA Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao and Municipal Chairperson Mamata Reddy launched the plantation programme in the district at the Government Degree College at Peddakalvala on Wednesday.

Sridhar Babu said that the Vana Mahotsavam programme started at the college with the intention of making the students aware of the importance of environmental balance, planting and greenery from the student stage. The minister suggested that every programme undertaken by the government should be completed with accountability by the officials.



Keeping past experiences in mind, he said that instead of setting big goals for planting trees, even if lesser plants are planted, they should be preserved 100 percent. He said that the calculations of the plants distributed from house to house and the plants planted on the road should be accurate.

Sridhar Babu said that necessary steps should be taken to preserve the saplings planted in Peddapalli and Godavarikhani areas, and an audit should be conducted of the saplings being planted by the government in the district and distributed to the homes. After completing the distribution of saplings, regular house to house survey should be conducted and the status of the plants should be get from time to time, he said. He said that NTPC, RFCL, Singareni, Kesoram Cement, rice mills, etc industries in the district should see to the preservation of plantations on a large scale in their area. Keeping in mind the plans of the R&B department, the minister suggested that a little space should be left on both sides of the road and planting should be done.

Additional Collector Arunasri said that activities have been designed to plant 27 lakh saplings in the district this year and plans have been prepared to preserve 100% of the planted saplings. Peddapalli Municipal Chairperson Dr Mamata Reddy said that a target of planting 1, 30,000 saplings has been set in Peddapalli town this year. Peddapalli Municipal Commissioner Srikanth, District Forest Officer Shivayya, DRDO. Ravinder, ZP CEO Narender, Degree College Principal, BC Development Officer Rangareddy, ZPTC Rammurthy and others participated.