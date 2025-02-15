Sridhar Babu taps Centre for 2 mega leather parks in State

Hyderabad: Two Mega Leather Parks (MLPs) are soon to come up in Telangana. State IT Minister Sridhar Babu requested the Union government to provide help to develop the leather parks in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts.

Sridhar Babu on Friday met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at his office in Delhi and discussed industrial development, investments, and other major issues in the state.

On this occasion, Sridhar Babu invited the Union Minister to the BioAsia-2025 event to be held in Hyderabad on February 26. He asked him to participate in this prestigious event that brings together researchers, policy makers and industry experts from all over the world in the field of biotechnology on one platform. The Union Minister praised the steps being taken by Minister Sridhar Babu for the development of the biotechnology sector in Telangana and assured that he would attend the event.

Telangana has proposed to the Centre to set up MLPs at Rukmapur village in Karimnagar district and Ghanpur village in Jangaon district. It has sought Central assistance from the Department of Industrial Promotion Policy (DPIIT) for setting up of other infrastructure facilities including Community Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) required for the development of these parks.

The Minister also discussed with the Union Minister the development of Zaheerabad Node under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC). He explained the current progress and appealed for the grant of remaining permissions and release of funds at the earliest.

Sridhar Babu officially informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal that the Telangana government will participate in the Osaka Expo to be held in Japan in 2025 to showcase the potential of Telangana state investments and industries as an international platform. He handed over a letter to him from CM Revanth Reddy to this effect.