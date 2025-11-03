Sridhar Babu urges JH voters to choose truth over hype

Hyderabad: TelanganaIT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday appealed to voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency not to be swayed by what he called “misleading narratives” being spread by opposition parties ahead of the upcoming by-election. The minister undertook an extensive door-to-door campaign in Yellareddiguda, Srinagar Colony, SR Nagar and surrounding neighbourhoods, highlighting the welfare and development initiatives launched by the Congress government since taking office.

Accusing the BRS and BJP of diverting public attention with politically motivated allegations, he urged voters to “give them a fitting response through the ballot.” He remarked that while the previous BRS government made “lofty promises,” the benefits rarely reached ordinary citizens. “In contrast, our government is rectifying past lapses with a clear development roadmap to place Hyderabad among the world’s leading cities,” he added.

Sridhar Babu said the State government is working to strengthen public finances while implementing electoral promises in a phased manner. Highlighting economic progress, he stated, “In just 20 months, Telangana has attracted Rs 3.2 lakh crore in investments, reflecting the confidence of global and domestic investors in our governance model.” He said this progress has caused “unease among certain opposition leaders, leading them to resort to misinformation.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment to welfare, he assured that no scheme would be halted and that all eligible beneficiaries would continue to receive support. “This is a people’s government—committed not just to today’s citizens but to future generations.”

He appealed to voters to support the Congress in the Jubilee Hills by-election to ensure continuity of development in Hyderabad. The campaign saw the participation of MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs V Ramana Rao and Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills, Naveen Yadav, among other leaders.