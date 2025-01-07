Sridhar hits out at BJP leader for remarks against Priyanka

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has strongly criticised the derogatory remarks made by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. In a sharp rebuke, the Minister called out the BJP for its apparent disregard for women and labelled the incident a reflection of the party’s regressive mindset.

In a statement, Sridhar Babu remarked, “The Gandhi family has made unparalleled sacrifices for the nation. A simple glance at history is enough to understand their invaluable contributions. For BJP leaders to stoop to such uncivilised rhetoric against a member of this illustrious family is not only disrespectful but deeply unbecoming of a democracy.”

The Minister further emphasised, “Targeting a woman MP, elected with a record-breaking majority, with objectionable remarks is nothing short of an insult to democracy itself. Women occupy a place of honour in Indian society. The BJP, which often claims to uphold Indian culture and values, owes the nation an explanation for Bidhuri’s disgraceful comments.”

He urged the BJP leadership to reflect on their behaviour and stop resorting to offensive comments about the Gandhi family for political mileage or media attention. “It is high time BJP leaders changed their approach. Why was someone who cannot uphold basic respect for women given a party ticket? The BJP’s top leadership must take accountability for this,” he asserted.