Srilankan Actress participates in "Green India Challenge" in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: " There will be no problems in the world if we understand the Nature properly", said Bollywood actress Rashi Prabha Sandeepani. The actress came to Hyderabad on a film shooting and participated in Green India Challenge. Rashi Prabha planted saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, the actress said that Srilankan Government accorded top priority to the preservation of forests and rivers which helped to promote Tourism sector a big and provide huge employment to the locals in her country.

Growing plants is the only solution to reduce the rising temperatures around the world, Rashi Prabha said it is a delightful moment she participated in Green India Challenge launched by BRS MP J Santosh Kumar. " I travelled many countries and met Environmentalists. I have never seen such a big innovative programme like Green India Challenge. I am extending heartfelt wishes to Santosh Kumar for taking up the plantation of crores of saplings under Green India Challenge". The film actress said that she will also make efforts to promote Green India Challenge in Srilanka.