Srinivas Goud releases action plan for development of Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Setting an annual loan target of Rs 4,654.22 crore for bankers towards the action plan development of the Mahabubnagar district for the financial year 2021-22, Excise and Prohibition, Sports and Youth welfare Minister V Srinivas Goud released a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of people of Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday.

While releasing district annual loan budget plan at his camp office, the Excise Minister, stressing that all sections of people including small farmers, budding entrepreneurs, handicraft and cottage industries and all other small and big businesses and self employment individuals must be encouraged by the banks by way of providing easy loans for taking self employment and setting up business in the district.

Advising the bankers, the Minister said that there are thousands of small and medium scale farmers and there are also educated youth who are eagerly waiting for financial help for taking up self employment and other business opportunities. It is here the bankers must act and provide them necessary financial aid on time and help them develop their businesses. "The bankers must come forward and provide easy loans to the small and medium scale farming sector and at the same time must also release liberal loans to small and medium scale industries, educational, housing and other loans liberally and encourage more youth to take up self employment opportunities," said the Minister.

Adding further the Excise Minister said that already the State government had deposited Rs 230.85 crore towards Rythu Bhandu input capital into the accounts of 2.223 lakh farmers in Mahabubnagar district. The minister instructed to the bankers not to deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount of the farmers against their previous loans and ensure that each and every farmer gets their money spent towards their agriculture and allied costs.

The Minister also directed the Agriculture officers in the district to conduct meetings in the villages and advised the farmers as to which crop will be profitable and which crop will grow well in what type of soils. The Minister advised the farmers instead of going for regular paddy, sowing crops like pulses, oil seeds, red gram and cotton will help gain more profits for the farmers.

Local Bodies Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, District Lead Bank Manager Nagaraju, NABARD Assistant General Manager Srinivas and others were present.