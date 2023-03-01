Sriranganayaka Swamy Brahmotsavam from tomorrow

The annual Sriranganayaka Swamy Brahmotsavam, which is held with great splendor and attended by thousands of devotees not only from the districts but also adjoining States, will begin on Thursday in Srirangapuram mandal centre. It is customary for the brahmotsavam to take off 15 days before the Ugadi festival.





Apurupa Shilpa Nilayam which inculcates the Indian culture in every form is well-known in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district as Sriranganayaka Swamy temple. It is located on the banks of Ranga Samudram, the largest beautiful lake in Srirangapur village. The cool breezes blowing over the Rangasamudram reservoir delights the visitors. Situated in a ten-acre compound, it is well-known to devotees for its sculptures carved on its walls. It is 12 km away from Pebbair mandal centre.





People of this region say that the temple is a symbol of Indian art. Its pillars attract visitors as they show elephants and lions carved on them. History tells us that the shrine known as Uttara Srirangam, was built in AD 1656-78. It is mentioned in inscriptions that the descendants of Raja Rameswara Rao, the former MP of Mahbubnagar, built it. According to historical evidence, rulers of Sugur managed the temple of their favorite deity. Later Venkata Reddy worked for 50 years and contributed to its development. The beautiful scenery seen from the upper part of the temple captivates visitors. The large five-storeyed Gali Gopuram has the coronation sculptures of Sitarama, Lakshmana, Bharat and Hanuman on the first floor. Outside the gopuram up to five floors the carved sculptures of Graudra are still intact. In the lower part, there is an inscription on one side and on the other there are sculptures of Asuvus.





The mandapam in front of the sanctum sanctorum is impressive. There are Gaja, Garuda, Hanuma, Sesha and Asva vehicles made of silver The five-foot tall deity is taken in a procession on these vehicles. Initially the village of Srirangapur was known as Korivipadu but over time it became Srirangapur after the construction of the temple. Locals say if developed and proper facilities are provided, the temple can become a famous shrine.



