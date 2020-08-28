Srisailam fire mishap: Battery change may have triggered short-circuit in TS Genco unit

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials have expedited the investigation in the Srisailam power plant fire which claimed nine lives. On Friday, a team of the departed visited the incident spot and gathered the necessary information. They also recorded the statement of the staff who escaped from the mishap.

The unit in-charge Uma Maheshwara Chary said that the accident occurred around 10.20 pm on August 20 when the work was going on in the hydropower tunnel. Seven employees working with the TS GENCO and two from a battery company died in the accident. Two employees from the Amaron battery company changed the batteries.

The CID officials said that the short-circuit might have occurred as the nucleons had not neutralised during the battery change. The battery change resulted in an increase in the speed of the turbines which led to the short-circuit in the panels. However, a detailed investigation will be done to confirm the cause of the mishap and a report will be submitted to the government.

Nine members including assistant engineer, deputy engineer, assistant executive engineers and two employees from a battery firm died in the mishap.