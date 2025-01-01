Live
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Film to Launch with Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, starring superstar Mahesh Babu, is set to commence with a grand pooja ceremony tomorrow. The event will take place at Rajamouli's office in Hyderabad, marking the official beginning of the project.
Fans and industry insiders have been eagerly awaiting updates on this collaboration, which promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Sources reveal that the shooting is scheduled to begin in the last week of January, with preparations already in full swing.
This project, which brings together two of the biggest names in Indian cinema, has generated significant buzz across the industry. While details about the storyline and other cast members remain under wraps, expectations are sky-high, given Rajamouli's track record of delivering blockbuster hits and Mahesh Babu's stellar screen presence.