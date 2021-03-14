Stage set for graduate MLC elections in Khammam dist

Khammam: Stage set for conducting Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency election in the erstwhile Khammam district.

District Collector RV Karnan visited the distribution centre at SR&BGNR College here on Saturday. He told the media that arrangements were made for conducting the polling at 127 polling stations in the district.

As many as 87,172 voters would cast their vote in the election. Around 30 nodal officers, 12 sectoral officers, 22 route officers, 22 flying squads and 22 videography teams have been assigned to monitor the polling process.

153 presiding officers (POs) and an equal number of assistant presiding officers (APOs), 308 other polling officers (OPOs) and 19 micro observers were appointed for smooth conduct of polling.

At around 115 polling stations webcasting would be done, Karnan informed.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal speaking at a review meeting informed that around 750 police officials and personnel consisting of 10 ACPs, 20 CIs, 38 SIs, 589 ASIs, head constables and others deployed for peaceful polling.

Around 21 flying squads, 22 mobile parties, 25 string force teams, nine teams of special striking force and four zonal striking force teams were in place, the Commissioner of Police said.

In Kothagudem, District Collector MV Reddy visited the polling distribution centre at Sri Ramachandra Arts and Science College and interacted with polling staff. He informed that around 42, 679 graduate voters would cast their vote at 62 polling stations in the district.

He said 75 POs and APOs and 150 OPOs have been appointed for conducting polling.

Tight police security was put in place at five problematic polling stations. Arrangements for webcasting at several polling stations were made.